Manufacturing dominates investment incentive certificates

Manufacturing dominates investment incentive certificates

ANKARA
Manufacturing dominates investment incentive certificates

(AA Photo)

Türkiye issued 2,410 investment incentive certificates for 2,437 investment projects in the first six months of the year, with the manufacturing sector accounting for the largest share, according to data from the Industry and Technology Ministry.

The projects are expected to generate fixed investments worth approximately 447.9 billion Turkish Liras and create employment for 64,416 people.

Of the investment incentive certificates issued during the January-June period, 2,291 were granted to domestically owned companies and 119 to foreign-capital firms. The total projected fixed investment amount under certificates issued to domestic companies stood at 412.6 billion liras, while certificates granted to foreign-capital firms corresponded to 35.3 billion liras in planned fixed investments.

Manufacturing attracted the largest portion of the projected fixed investments, accounting for 189.6 billion liras of the total 447.9 billion liras. The sector was followed by energy with 127.1 billion liras, services with 108.9 billion liras, agriculture with 13.9 billion liras and mining with 8.5 billion liras.

Manufacturing also led in the number of incentive certificates issued. A total of 1,770 certificates were granted to manufacturing projects during the period. The services sector received 322 certificates, followed by energy with 151, agriculture with 134 and mining with 33.

Employment projections were also highest in manufacturing, where investments are expected to create 41,914 jobs. The services sector is projected to generate 18,856 jobs, while agriculture is expected to create 1,598 jobs, mining 1,054 jobs and energy 994 jobs.

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