South Korea court gives Unification Church leader 2 years prison

South Korea court gives Unification Church leader 2 years prison

SEOUL
South Korea court gives Unification Church leader 2 years prison

Unification Church leader Hak Ja Han, on the wheelchair, arrives for the sentencing hearing on allegations of bribery and political funding, at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. (AP Pool Photo)

A South Korean court sentenced the leader of the secretive and powerful Unification Church on Aug. 31 to two years in prison on charges of bribing officials, including the then president’s wife.


Han Hak-ja, 83, was accused of providing luxury items, including a designer handbag, to former first lady Kim Keon Hee while her husband, Yoon Suk Yeol, was president, in an attempt to secure policy favors.


She arrived on Aug. 31 for sentencing, at which prosecutors had sought a 13-year term, in a wheelchair, wearing hospital pajamas and a surgical mask, surrounded by aides.


The Unification Church has a range of significant business interests, including media, education and food distribution, and has long drawn scrutiny over its political ties in South Korea.


In a statement to AFP, the church vowed to appeal, saying it disagreed with the court’s ruling.


Other allegations against Han include providing illegal funds to a once prominent ex-lawmaker Kweon Seon-dong, who is now in prison for receiving bribes.


Founded in 1954 by Han’s late husband, Moon Sun-myung, the Unification Church has long drawn controversy over teachings that regard Moon as the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.


Han, revered by church members as the “True Mother”, took the helm of the church after Moon’s death in 2012. She was arrested in September 2025 in connection with a bribery case involving the former first lady.


The Unification Church is best known for its mass wedding ceremonies, in which couples of different nationalities are matched, held at its headquarters in South Korea.

South Koera,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria wants diplomatic solution with Israel despite attacks: FM

Syria wants diplomatic solution with Israel despite attacks: FM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria wants diplomatic solution with Israel despite attacks: FM

    Syria wants diplomatic solution with Israel despite attacks: FM

  2. UK ex-PM Starmer to quit parliament, focus on 'international affairs'

    UK ex-PM Starmer to quit parliament, focus on 'international affairs'

  3. China's Xi visits Egypt as US sanctions threat looms over Iran links

    China's Xi visits Egypt as US sanctions threat looms over Iran links

  4. Denmark reopens embassy in Syria after 14-year closure

    Denmark reopens embassy in Syria after 14-year closure

  5. Yerevan to host Türkiye-Armenia business forum in October

    Yerevan to host Türkiye-Armenia business forum in October
Recommended
Syria wants diplomatic solution with Israel despite attacks: FM

Syria wants diplomatic solution with Israel despite attacks: FM
UK ex-PM Starmer to quit parliament, focus on international affairs

UK ex-PM Starmer to quit parliament, focus on 'international affairs'
Chinas Xi visits Egypt as US sanctions threat looms over Iran links

China's Xi visits Egypt as US sanctions threat looms over Iran links
Denmark reopens embassy in Syria after 14-year closure

Denmark reopens embassy in Syria after 14-year closure
Iranian president offers US olive branch

Iranian president offers US olive branch
4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire
Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June

Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June
WORLD Syria wants diplomatic solution with Israel despite attacks: FM

Syria wants diplomatic solution with Israel despite attacks: FM

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said on Sept. 1 that his country was working towards a "diplomatic solution" with Israel, with U.S. mediation, despite ongoing Israeli attacks.
ECONOMY Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 1.7 percent in August

Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 1.7 percent in August

Consumer prices in Istanbul rose 1.66 percent in August from the previous month, slowing from the 2.06 percent increase recorded in July, according to data released by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.
﻿