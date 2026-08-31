Passengers stranded overnight by airport strike

NAIROBI

This file photo shows the entrance of the Jomo Kenyatta Airport.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Kenya’s main international airport overnight as the latest strike by workers entered a second day on Aug. 31.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi is a major hub for the east African region and vital to the country’s tourism trade, but has seen multiple strikes in recent years as workers push for better conditions.

Several flights were cancelled on Aug. 30 and an AFP journalist saw hundreds of travelers stuck at the airport, with local media reporting that many were forced to spend the night there.

Kenya Airways said on Aug. 30 that flights were leaving with an average delay of two to three hours.

“Nothing is happening, updates are reaching us late. It’s ruining our itinerary,” 22-yearold traveler William Obino said.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) says it is striking over a longstanding failure of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement.

It also opposes the use of volunteers from the National Youth Service as airport staff.

KAA said it was “working closely with the relevant aviation agencies, airlines and other stakeholders to manage the situation, minimize disruption and facilitate the smooth flow of airport operations.”