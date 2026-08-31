New judicial year begins with high profile cases on agenda

ANKARA

Türkiye’s 2026-2027 judicial year will begin on Sept. 1 after a six-week judicial recess, bringing a series of high profile criminal and corruption cases back before the courts.

During the break, duty courts continued to hear cases involving detained defendants and matters deemed urgent, while other proceedings were suspended.

Several closely watched cases in Ankara are set to resume. On Sept. 3, proceedings will continue against 76 defendants in the case involving the Ayhan Bora Kaplan organized crime group, following an appellate court ruling that overturned an earlier decision.

A case involving nine defendants accused of financing FETÖ through the Ankara operations of the restaurant Maydonoz Döner, which was placed under the trusteeship of the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), is scheduled for Sept. 17.

On Sept. 22, the trial of Ümitcan Uygun over the death of Sema Esen, popularly known as Aleyna Çakır, will resume. The case attracted widespread public attention and became the subject of intense media coverage. Uygun faces charges including encouraging or strengthening a decision to commit suicide and mistreatment.

Other major hearings include the case over the death of police officer Melih Okan Keskin on Sept. 30, the trial of 10 defendants in the 2002 murder of Ankara University academic Necip Hablemitoğlu on Oct. 14, and proceedings concerning Ankara Municipality’s concert spending between 2021 and 2024 on Oct. 16.

Authorities are also expected to prepare indictments in several ongoing investigations, including alleged bribery involving Çankaya Mayor Hüseyin Can Güner, corruption allegations involving Etimesgut Municipality and investigations into organized crime groups.

Proceedings related to the 2009 helicopter crash that killed former Great Unity Party (BBP) leader Muhsin Yazıcıoğlu and others are also expected to advance.