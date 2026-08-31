1st Hürjet for Turkish air force completes maiden flight

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

The first Hürjet trainer aircraft slated for delivery to the Turkish Air Force completed its maiden flight on Aug. 30, coinciding with the 104th anniversary of Türkiye’s Victory Day.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) under the coordination of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), the domestically produced Hürjet took to the skies after successfully completing a series of ground and taxi tests.

The aircraft safely completed its maiden flight, which lasted 18 minutes.

SSB President Haluk Görgün said the aircraft’s first flight represented an important milestone for Türkiye’s national aviation capabilities, describing Hürjet as a continuation of the determination that carried the country to victory in its War of Independence.

Hürjet is Türkiye’s indigenous single-engine, tandem-seat supersonic advanced jet trainer and light combat aircraft. TAI said the aircraft had entered a new phase on its path toward operational service with the Turkish Air Force.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s next-generation fighter jet KAAN is also moving into a new stage of its test program, with weapons testing expected to begin in 2027.

TAI General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu said the third KAAN prototype is scheduled to undergo weapons firing tests next year, marking a significant step toward the aircraft’s operational capabilities.

Demiroğlu said KAAN had reached a considerable level of maturity in aerodynamic testing. While further corrections and improvements may be required based on the results of ongoing tests, he said TAI

expected these modifications to remain limited in scope.

The developments involving both Hürjet and KAAN highlight Türkiye’s efforts to expand its indigenous defense and aerospace capabilities and reduce its reliance on foreign platforms.