Nearly 5,000 rescued wild animals returned to nature in seven months

ANKARA

A large bird takes flight from a rocky hill overlooking a lake.

Authorities treated and released nearly 5,000 injured wild animals into their natural habitats across Türkiye during the first seven months of 2026, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has announced.

In a social media post detailing rehabilitation efforts by the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) General Directorate, Yumaklı shared that 4,732 animals have been treated, highlighting the campaign with the story of “Cesur,” a kestrel named by local children.

“We treated thousands of injured animals and reunited them with nature like Cesur,” he said. Yumaklı pledged continued administrative efforts to protect biological diversity, maintain ecological balance and preserve natural heritage.

The DKMP operates wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centers nationwide to treat animals injured by natural causes, traffic accidents or illegal hunting. Rehabilitated animals return to the wild, while those unable to survive independently are transferred to permanent care facilities.

The directorate coordinates with local municipalities, veterinary faculties and nongovernmental organizations to streamline emergency responses for injured wildlife.

Citizens frequently transport wounded birds, mammals and reptiles found in rural or urban areas to regional forestry units for veterinary care. The rehabilitation process involves intensive medical interventions, physical therapy and behavioral monitoring before authorities deem the animals fit for release into their native ecosystems.