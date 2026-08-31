Celine Dion is back in Paris, but her first song remains ‘a big secret’

Celine Dion is back in Paris, but her first song remains ‘a big secret’

PARIS
Celine Dion is back in Paris, but her first song remains ‘a big secret’

Celine Dion prepares for 16 shows in September and October at the Plenitude Arena in Paris. (AFP Photo)

Celine Dion blew kisses and made a love-heart shape with her hands as she swept into Paris on Aug. 27 for her first series of concerts since revealing her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome.


Fans yelling “We’re so happy to see you” and “We love you” crowded with journalists outside a Paris hotel as the Grammy-winning star settled in to prepare her residency of 16 shows in September and October at the Plenitude Arena in the French capital’s western suburbs. The first show opens on Sept. 12.


“I am ready and I’m a bit uptight of course because it’s been a long time,” she told French broadcaster BFMTV, wearing a beige trench coat, high heels and dark shades.


“I have always felt supported from the first day and because it’s a story that continues. It’s true that this is my second home,” the Quebec-born singer said.


Asked which song she’d sing first, Dion replied: “I can’t say, it’s a big secret!”


The Paris concerts, to be followed by 10 more next May, mark a major milestone for 58-year-old Dion after years away from touring due to the rare neurological disorder she disclosed in 2022.


With nearly 260 million albums sold worldwide, Dion remains one of the bestselling and most decorated artists in pop music history, known for hits including “My Heart Will Go On” and “Because You Loved Me.”


The concert series, titled “Celine Dion Paris 2026-2027,” will feature her catalog of hits in English and French.


Dion has largely stepped back from performing since canceling her Courage World Tour as her condition progressed. She wowed with a brief but widely watched return at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics in 2024, singing “Hymne à l’amour” (Hymn to love) atop the Eiffel Tower in the rain. The Plenitude Arena has a capacity of 40,000 spectators and was one of the venues used for the Paris Games.

 

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