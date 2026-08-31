DAHA: One more!

Aylin Öney Tan

Antalya’s famous 7 Mehmet restaurant was the most talked-about spot this summer, but not in its hometown; instead, at its new location in Bodrum. With its unique location overlooking the Mediterranean, the iconic Antalya restaurant is almost synonymous with the city. Serving the locals for three generations, they chose to remain in their own fortress and did not tempt to move elsewhere. But sometimes, the temptation is hard to resist. Opened under the name DAHA at The Bodrum EDITION, 7 Mehmet Restaurant has once again embraced the Mediterranean — this time from the Aegean — becoming the place that defined the season.

Seasonal pilgrimage



Setting sail for new adventures is always a difficult decision. It’s especially hard and requires courage for establishments that are deeply rooted in their home turf, places that have become synonymous with the very places where they were born and grew, to decide to venture into new lands. The DAHA in Bodrum, opened by Antalya’s iconic brand 7 Mehmet, is the result of just such courage. It’s typical to see Istanbul establishments beloved by Istanbulites open summer locations in Bodrum. For years, the same phenomenon occurred on a smaller scale between İzmir and Çeşme; beloved pastry shops would invariably open summer locations in Çeşme. In a way, Istanbul has made Bodrum its own. Just as Istanbul offers endless opportunities for discovery on both sides of the Bosphorus, along the European and Asian shores, Bodrum — when viewed with the Bodrum Peninsula as its axis — offers a dizzying array of endless options on both sides of the northern and southern coasts, much like the Bosphorus itself. However, this summer’s discovery wasn’t a venue that came from Istanbul to a summer retreat; it was, in fact, a native of Antalya.

What’s ‘more’?



The original place in Antalya has become so synonymous with the city that they felt the need to distinguish the Bodrum venue to avoid confusion. Finding a new name is as difficult as embarking on a new journey. Finally, they landed on the Turkish word “daha,” which simply translates as “more.” Mehmet Akdağ, the third-generation chef and owner of 7 Mehmet, explains the reason for this choice as: “It’s not yet final; something even better than what’s already good; the never-ending pursuit of mastery; rooted in tradition, yet always looking ahead; always seeking for the more.”



Here’s how the story actually unfolds: Mehmet Akdağ is an obsessive perfectionist. His obsession with seeking the best of everything never wavers. Sometimes this obsession surfaces when he’s searching for the finest ingredients; other times, it becomes his driving force when developing a new recipe. It has become such a recurring theme that it has even become a running joke within the family. He uses phrases like “Could it be more…?” or “Something even more…!” so often that the word “more” became a constant source of teasing at home. They considered countless names for the venue in Bodrum, but every time Mehmet kept asking, “Could we have more choices?” Finally, his wife, Didem, raised the white flag and said, “There’s nothing more — just say ‘More’ and let’s be done with it!” In a way, it actually fit perfectly: Just as everyone was wondering, “Is there one more 7 Mehmet opening?” the name itself was the answer.

From Mediterranean to Aegean: Antalya-Bodrum Fusion



With its commanding view of the sea, Bodrum DAHA embraces the Aegean Sea just as 7 Mehmet in Antalya embraces the Mediterranean. The dishes on the menu are the same as the original, but “DAHA” offers something “more,” of course, as its name implies. Alongside typical examples of Antalya cuisine and 7 Mehmet classics, the new place has a selection of Aegean flavors. Antalya culinary staples like hibeş (tahini meze with paprika and garlic) and tahini-dressed “piyaz” (bean and onion salad) and familiar flavors synonymous with 7 Mehmet, such as olive oil-braised white grape leaves, minced meat-stuffed pumpkin and tahini-topped Döşemealtı pumpkin dessert, are still on the menu. However, new flavors are introduced using ingredients unique to the Aegean region and, particularly, Bodrum. For instance, Antalya’s lupini “tirmis” and tahini made from golden sesame seeds are combined with the Aegean sea samphire. Dishes like Bodrum-style cut noodles with local fresh cheese and walnuts have been added to the menu. The Aegean’s delicate sole, cooked in milk, becomes an exceptionally light summer dish. Bodrum’s geographically indicated milk preserves pair magnificently with grilled kolot cheese. In a sense, an Antalya-Bodrum fusion has been created in the kitchen by pairing ingredients and blending cooking techniques.

Unusual meat dishes



The unique flavors specific to Antalya are not only limited to meze choices. When it comes to meat dishes, we encounter options that are hard to find in Bodrum. In Antalya, the use of kid goat is widespread due to the Yörük culture. In fact, kid goat meat is also part of Bodrum’s culinary tradition, but you’ll never find it in restaurants there. At DAHA, meat dishes like kid meatballs and slow-roasted kid are unusual options for Bodrum. However, the variety of meats isn’t limited to kid goat. Bodrum wheat berry “keşkek” dish is topped with roast rooster, which is a specialty from the Antalya menu. The latter is a truly unique experience. The free-range, hand-plucked rooster is gamey, a flavor so remarkable that it leaves you in awe. It feels as though you’re eating not a poultry bird but a very different kind of game meat.



DAHA has been a whirlwind in Bodrum, but it won’t be staying much longer. The season ends on Sept. 12. While we wait for the next season, we may soon have the chance to experience even more of it right here in Istanbul, along the shores of the Golden Horn. After DAHA Bodrum, Mehmet Akdağ will shift his energy to his new Istanbul venue, this time embracing the Marmara Sea via the Golden Horn.