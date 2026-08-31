John Ternus to lead Apple into the age of AI

John Ternus to lead Apple into the age of AI

SAN FRANCISCO
John Ternus to lead Apple into the age of AI

John Ternus (left), takes over as Apple chief executive, with Tim Cook (right) becoming executive chairman. (AFP File Photo)

 

John Ternus takes over as Apple's chief executive on Sept. 1, inheriting a company that towers over the smartphone market but trails its rivals in artificial intelligence.

One of his biggest challenges will be balancing the company's dependence on China while parrying acute political pressure from the White House.

The handover ends Tim Cook's 15-year run, replacing the operations specialist who built Apple's supply chain with the engineer who built its hardware.

Ternus, 51, joined Apple's design team in 2001 and worked his way up to senior vice president of hardware engineering, reporting to Cook.

He leads the engineering teams behind Apple's entire product lineup, including the iPhones that generate most of the company's revenue.

He gets barely a week to settle in, with Apple holding its annual iPhone event on Sept. 9, where it is expected to unveil its first foldable handset.

"Tim Cook left the house in phenomenal order," said Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at investment firm Yorkville Ives & Co.

"But now it's about Ternus defining the AI chapter."

Ives expects the new chief executive to lean into what he knows.

"There's no reason to fix what's already working," he said, predicting Ternus will concentrate on hardware innovation while leaving Cook's supply chain intact.

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