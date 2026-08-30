Russia extends ban on diesel exports until Sept 30

Anadolu Agency- ISTANBUL

Russia said on Aug. 29 that it has extended a ban on the export of certain fuel types, including diesel, until Sept. 30.



The government said in a statement that a decree on the extension was signed and also covers the export of marine fuel and gas oils by Russian producers.



“The decision was made to maintain stability in the domestic fuel market,” the statement said, noting that a general ban on fuel exports is still in effect until Jan. 31, 2027.



The ban on diesel, marine fuel and gas oils exports was due to expire today.



Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in recent months have contributed to difficulties in the country’s fuel sector.



Meanwhile, Russian energy giant Gazprom’s net profit dropped by 12.1 percent to 863.9 billion ruble (around $10 billion) in the first half of 2026.



The company’s net profit, in contrast, rose by 61 percent in the second quarter of this year due to higher energy prices in the world.



Gazprom’s incomes rose by 17 percent in Russia from natural gas sales while the volume of natural gas exports enlarged by 8 percenr over the six-month period.



Gazprom, of which sales to Europe narrowed after its war on Ukraine, aims to increase its exports to China.