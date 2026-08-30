Applications to become drone pilots surge in Türkiye

ANKARA

There are nearly 1.9 million individuals in Türkiye, who hold unmanned aerial vehice pilot licences.

The number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) registered in the country’s UAV Registration System has reached 94,230, while the number of licensed UAV pilots has climbed to 1,845,456, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

In a written statement on UAV figures and pilot license applications, Uraloğlu said 237,040 people have applied to become UAV pilots through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) since the beginning of the year.

“The number of people seeking to become UAV pilots increased by 367 percent compared to the same period last year,” he said.

Uraloğlu noted that the DGCA established a dedicated registration system for UAVs under the “UAV Systems Instruction.”

“Through this system, authorization, flight and registration procedures for these vehicles are carried out. The use of UAVs has increased across various sectors, including agricultural spraying, photography, cinema, mapping, traffic, security, cargo delivery and healthcare,” he said.

Pointing out that 5,300 new UAVs have been registered since the start of the year, Uraloğlu said: “The number of UAVs registered in the UAV Registration System has reached 94,230. The number of individuals holding UAV pilot licenses in the system has also reached 1.85 million.”