Iran supreme leader calls for unity among Muslim countries

TEHRAN

Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei (AA Photo)

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Aug. 30 called on Muslim countries in the region to unite against the United States and Israel, in a written message issued six months on from the start of the Middle East war.

Khamenei, in power since shortly after his father Ali Khamenei was killed at the start of the war on Feb. 28, has yet to be seen in public since his appointment, and authorities have not released any video or audio of him.

“The solution to the problems of the Islamic nations is unity of words, friendship, and cooperation on the path of goodness,” he said on Aug. 30, as Shia Muslims marked the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.

“Anyone, in any position, who does anything that leads to division among Muslims and creates conflict in the Muslim community, knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, has served the purpose of the enemies of Islam,” he added, according to his official website.

The supreme leader called on the rulers of regional countries to “recognise your real enemy, understand its plan, and confront it,” referring to the U.S. and Israel.

During the war, Iran targeted U.S. military bases across the Middle East including in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

Relations with those nations have since soured.

Khamenei, who has the final say on major state policies, also called on Iranian officials and citizens to put aside differences and come together against Israel and the U.S.

“Again, this servant’s advice to the Iranian people is to not allow any differences to arise among themselves in any way,” he said, echoing remarks made in another statement on Aug. 28.

“I firmly declare that doing anything detrimental to social cohesion is prohibited,” he had said in the message.