Iran supreme leader calls for unity among Muslim countries

Iran supreme leader calls for unity among Muslim countries

TEHRAN
Iran supreme leader calls for unity among Muslim countries

Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei (AA Photo)

 

Iran’s supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Aug. 30 called on Muslim countries in the region to unite against the United States and Israel, in a written message issued six months on from the start of the Middle East war.

Khamenei, in power since shortly after his father Ali Khamenei was killed at the start of the war on Feb. 28, has yet to be seen in public since his appointment, and authorities have not released any video or audio of him.

“The solution to the problems of the Islamic nations is unity of words, friendship, and cooperation on the path of goodness,” he said on Aug. 30, as Shia Muslims marked the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.

“Anyone, in any position, who does anything that leads to division among Muslims and creates conflict in the Muslim community, knowingly or unknowingly, intentionally or unintentionally, has served the purpose of the enemies of Islam,” he added, according to his official website.

The supreme leader called on the rulers of regional countries to “recognise your real enemy, understand its plan, and confront it,” referring to the U.S. and Israel.

During the war, Iran targeted U.S. military bases across the Middle East including in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

Relations with those nations have since soured.

Khamenei, who has the final say on major state policies, also called on Iranian officials and citizens to put aside differences and come together against Israel and the U.S.

“Again, this servant’s advice to the Iranian people is to not allow any differences to arise among themselves in any way,” he said, echoing remarks made in another statement on Aug. 28.

“I firmly declare that doing anything detrimental to social cohesion is prohibited,” he had said in the message.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. 4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

    4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

  2. Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 1.7 percent in August

    Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 1.7 percent in August

  3. Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June

    Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June

  4. Mass Russian barrage kills 12 in Kiev

    Mass Russian barrage kills 12 in Kiev

  5. Irregular migration incidents at sea nearly halve in Türkiye

    Irregular migration incidents at sea nearly halve in Türkiye
Recommended
4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire
Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June

Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June
Mass Russian barrage kills 12 in Kiev

Mass Russian barrage kills 12 in Kiev
North Korea-US summit appears ‘possible at any time’

North Korea-US summit appears ‘possible at any time’
UK summer small boat Channel crossings fall to seven-year low

UK summer small boat Channel crossings fall to seven-year low
China-Nepal flood toll tops 1,000 as tunnel rescue offers last hope

China-Nepal flood toll tops 1,000 as tunnel rescue offers last hope
Ukraine’s air defenses top EU security talks

Ukraine’s air defenses top EU security talks
WORLD 4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

At least four Palestinians were killed and over 20 others injured in fresh Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sept. 1, as Israeli forces detained a senior Hamas member.
ECONOMY Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 1.7 percent in August

Monthly inflation in Istanbul slows to 1.7 percent in August

Consumer prices in Istanbul rose 1.66 percent in August from the previous month, slowing from the 2.06 percent increase recorded in July, according to data released by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.
﻿