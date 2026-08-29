Russian strike near Kiev kills at least 27

Russian strike near Kiev kills at least 27

KIEV
Russian strike near Kiev kills at least 27

 

A Russian strike on a warehouse near Kiev and the explosions that followed killed at least 27 people and injured 42, Ukrainian officials said on Aug. 29.

The attack hit a site in Myla, in the Bucha district, triggering secondary explosions and a large fire that spread to nearby homes and a restaurant.

Kiev regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said the death toll could rise. Four children were among the injured, while seven people were hospitalized.

Around 50 homes were damaged and 381 people, including 59 children, were evacuated as rescue crews continued working at the site.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its overnight attacks targeted military logistics facilities in the Kiev region, including sites it claimed stored missile and drone components and handled military supplies sent by Western countries. The claims could not be independently verified.

The ministry also said Russian forces struck fuel and logistics facilities at the ports of Izmail and Mykolaiv using long-range precision weapons and drones.

Air raid alerts in Kiev continued for a third consecutive day.

Ukraine,

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