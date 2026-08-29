Roman-era villa uncovered at ancient city of Adramytteion

Roman-era villa uncovered at ancient city of Adramytteion

BALIKESİR
Roman-era villa uncovered at ancient city of Adramytteion

The Roman villa features remarkably preserved mosaics that offer new clues about the city’s life and history. (AA photo)

Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Adramytteion, nestled in the northwestern province of Balıkesir’s Burhaniye district, have uncovered a Roman villa with remarkably preserved mosaics that offer new clues about the city’s domestic life, trade networks and cultural history.


Excavations at Adramytteion have been ongoing since 2012 under the direction of the Kuva-yı Milliye Museum in Balıkesir with permission from the Culture and Tourism Ministry and scientific supervision by Hüseyin Murat Özgen, head of the Adramytteion Research Team at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University’s Department of Archaeology.


Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Özgen said excavations were being carried out in two campaigns across an area of around 9,000 square meters in the Ören neighborhood.


Test excavations revealed multilayered cultural deposits, while the second campaign uncovered one of the city’s Roman-era residential areas.


The structure features a central area known as an atrium, surrounded by three large halls. The halls were decorated with mosaic floors, frescoed walls and figurative and geometric motifs.


The northern hall contains 15 panels featuring various birds, a fish and a winged horse. The winged horse was also depicted on coins minted in Adramytteion in the fourth century B.C.


“It is particularly significant that the winged horse appears as an element representing the city in a Roman-era structure around 500 years after the motif was used on coins,” Özgen said.

 

Pet names preserved in mosaics


The mosaics also feature depictions of cats and dogs, with their names incorporated into inscriptions.


According to Özgen, the cat is depicted with a name meaning “Emerald,” while the dog is named “Okyanos.” He said these details could help researchers draw conclusions about the villa’s owner.


The mosaics also contain Medusa and Gorgon figures, as well as pygmy figures attacking birds. Özgen noted that pygmy motifs are particularly associated with the North African mosaic tradition.


“Adramytteion was a trading city open to the eastern Mediterranean basin through its two ports. This raises the possibility that the structure may have belonged to a merchant with connections to North Africa,” he said.


Decorative elements and finds in the eastern hall indicate that the structure was in use during the second century A.D. and continued to be used in later periods.


Following the destruction of the Roman-era structure, a new hall was added south of the central hall in the fourth or fifth century A.D. This section features geometric and figurative decorative motifs characteristic of the period.


Archaeologists also identified the foundations of a large Hellenistic-period structure on the same plot. Özgen said these foundations were reused during the Roman period, indicating continuity at the site.


“The finds clearly demonstrate the presence of a sophisticated Roman residence here, together with wet rooms and drainage systems,” he said.


Technical infrastructure within the residence also stands out, with archaeologists documenting drainage systems, terracotta pipe networks and infrastructure connected to wet rooms.


Özgen said the excavations were helping researchers understand not only the architectural features of the residence but also daily life in the ancient city, its commercial connections and cultural continuity between different periods.

 

 

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

    Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

  2. New Party leader vows focus on bread-and-butter issues

    New Party leader vows focus on bread-and-butter issues

  3. Probe into former Ankara mayor over money transfer claims

    Probe into former Ankara mayor over money transfer claims

  4. Ankara summons Ukraine envoy after Black Sea attacks

    Ankara summons Ukraine envoy after Black Sea attacks

  5. Istanbul to host 1st Mecca Pact meeting

    Istanbul to host 1st Mecca Pact meeting
Recommended
Mozart to return to stage in Istanbul with hologram technology

Mozart to return to stage in Istanbul with hologram technology
Thieves stage lightning raid on Bronze Age gold in Spain

Thieves stage lightning raid on Bronze Age gold in Spain
Mother makes history by winning Miss USA 2026

Mother makes history by winning Miss USA 2026
Who carried the kitchen into the present

Who carried the kitchen into the present?
Monumental street comes to light in ancient Side

Monumental street comes to light in ancient Side
Çanakkale to host Cultural Route Fest

Çanakkale to host Cultural Route Fest
WORLD Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

Pacific island leaders will tackle transnational drug crime as they meet in Palau from Aug. 31 for a summit where tensions between Taiwan and China risk overshadowing regional priorities like climate change.
ECONOMY Rodriguez assures Venezuela will retain sovereignty in US oil deal

Rodriguez assures Venezuela will retain 'sovereignty' in US oil deal

Interim leader Delcy Rodriguez assured the public on Aug. 29 that Venezuela retains control of its oil under a new agreement that allows the United States significant access to it.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.
﻿