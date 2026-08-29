Türkiye’s crude steel output rises 7 percent in July

Türkiye’s crude steel output rises 7 percent in July

ANKARA
Türkiye’s crude steel output rises 7 percent in July

 

Türkiye’s crude steel production rose 7 percent year-on-year to 3.4 million tons in July, the Turkish Steel Producers Association (TÇÜD) said.

Output increased 7.9 percent in the first seven months of the year to 23.2 million tons.

Finished steel consumption fell 5.1 percent year-on-year to 3.5 million tons in July but rose 4.7 percent to 23.3 million tons in the January-July period.

Steel product exports increased 2.9 percent by volume to 1.2 million tons in July, while their value rose 4.4 percent to $827.3 million.

Imports declined 19.7 percent by volume to 1.5 million tons and fell 17.6 percent in value to $1.1 billion.

In the first seven months, exports reached 9 million tons, worth $6.1 billion. Imports fell to 10.7 million tons, with their value declining to $7.4 billion. The export-to-import coverage ratio improved to 82.1 percent from 76.9 percent.

TÇÜD Secretary-General Veysel Yayan said an 85 percent increase in exports to South America, which reached 762,000 tons, supported the overall export performance.

He warned that the figures did not yet fully reflect the impact of the European Union’s quota regime, which the association expects to reduce Türkiye’s steel exports to the bloc by around 4 million tons.

Yayan said steel imports from China reached about 2.5 million tons in the first seven months and called for safeguards similar to those used in the EU, the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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