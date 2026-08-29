Mozart to return to stage in Istanbul with hologram technology

ISTANBUL

The special Mozart performance will take place at Istanbul’s Beyoğlu Sahne on Aug 30.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, one of the greatest composers in music history, is set to return to the stage centuries after his death through a combination of ghost screen hologram technology and mixed reality.



The immersive performance will bring Mozart’s life story, from his childhood and love life to his artistic journey, inner conflicts and mysterious death, to audiences through a blend of live classical music and new-generation visual technologies.



The special performance will take place at Beyoğlu Sahne on Aug. 30.



Mozart, who died at the age of 35, composed 626 works during his short life and became one of the most influential figures in the history of classical music. His story will now be presented through a combination of stage arts, holographic imagery and mixed reality.



The production uses a digital representation of Mozart at the center of the narrative. His image will appear before the audience through a special ghost screen hologram system and a high-powered projection system, creating the impression of a live performance.



Beyoğlu Sahne, with its 19th-century stone architecture and distinctive acoustics, will host the performance on Aug. 30.



Works by Mozart will be performed by a piano quintet, while hologram and mixed reality technologies will place the audience at the center of the composer’s musical world.



The performance aims to offer a multidimensional audiovisual experience, combining Mozart’s music with key moments from his life and allowing audiences to encounter the composer through contemporary technology.



Event coordinator Özal Özyiğit said the project took approximately a year to prepare and was designed to bring together different disciplines rather than rely on a single technology.



“Our most important point was to tell Mozart’s life by bringing together different disciplines according to what the story requires,” Özyiğit said.



“We touch on important turning points in his life, from his childhood and love life to his artistic journey, inner conflicts and death. Mozart’s hologram is at the center of this narrative, while his digital image will come to life before the audience as part of a live performance using special ghost screen hologram technology and a high-powered projection system,” he added.



Özyiğit said the production was designed so that each element would serve the emotion and story being told rather than overshadowing it.



“We want the audience to experience more than just a performance. We want them to follow traces from Mozart’s life and embark on a journey toward the atmosphere of the 18th century and his world,” he said.