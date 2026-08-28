Çanakkale to host Cultural Route Fest

ÇANAKKALE

The festival series will make a stop in Çanakkale from Aug 29 to Sept 7.

The Çanakkale Culture Route Festival, the 16th stop of Türkiye’s Culture Route Festival series, will take place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 7, bringing together history, art, music and gastronomy.



Organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the festival will feature free concerts, exhibitions, theater performances, talks, archaeological tours, workshops and activities for children, highlighting Çanakkale’s rich cultural heritage.



The city’s cuisine will also take center stage, with 52 food stops showcasing seafood, island dishes, Aegean specialties and local flavors. Michelin-starred chef Maksut Aşkar will host the gastronomy program, joined by chefs Emre Şen and Celal Gürkan and other food experts.



Free concerts at the Anadolu Hamidiye Tabyası Open-Air Stage will feature popular Turkish artists including Ceza, Kıraç, Bengü, Oğuzhan Koç, Özcan Deniz, Simge, Sefo, Gökhan Türkmen and Bayhan.



The program will also include traditional Turkish arts such as tile-making, needle lace and marbling, as well as the 22nd Children’s Film Festival.



Visitors will have the opportunity to join guided tours of ancient sites including Troy, Assos, Apollon Smintheion, Parion and Alexandria Troas.



A major highlight will be the “Sacred Relics of the Ottoman Empire” exhibition at the Troy Museum, featuring 57 artifacts, including calligraphy works, Kaaba textiles and Qurans.



The festival will also offer free diving and sailing activities, while a Children’s Village will host games, creative workshops and other activities throughout the festival.