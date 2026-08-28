Çanakkale to host Cultural Route Fest

Çanakkale to host Cultural Route Fest

ÇANAKKALE
Çanakkale to host Cultural Route Fest

The festival series will make a stop in Çanakkale from Aug 29 to Sept 7.

The Çanakkale Culture Route Festival, the 16th stop of Türkiye’s Culture Route Festival series, will take place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 7, bringing together history, art, music and gastronomy.


Organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the festival will feature free concerts, exhibitions, theater performances, talks, archaeological tours, workshops and activities for children, highlighting Çanakkale’s rich cultural heritage.


The city’s cuisine will also take center stage, with 52 food stops showcasing seafood, island dishes, Aegean specialties and local flavors. Michelin-starred chef Maksut Aşkar will host the gastronomy program, joined by chefs Emre Şen and Celal Gürkan and other food experts.


Free concerts at the Anadolu Hamidiye Tabyası Open-Air Stage will feature popular Turkish artists including Ceza, Kıraç, Bengü, Oğuzhan Koç, Özcan Deniz, Simge, Sefo, Gökhan Türkmen and Bayhan.


The program will also include traditional Turkish arts such as tile-making, needle lace and marbling, as well as the 22nd Children’s Film Festival.


Visitors will have the opportunity to join guided tours of ancient sites including Troy, Assos, Apollon Smintheion, Parion and Alexandria Troas.


A major highlight will be the “Sacred Relics of the Ottoman Empire” exhibition at the Troy Museum, featuring 57 artifacts, including calligraphy works, Kaaba textiles and Qurans.


The festival will also offer free diving and sailing activities, while a Children’s Village will host games, creative workshops and other activities throughout the festival.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

    Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

  2. New Party leader vows focus on bread-and-butter issues

    New Party leader vows focus on bread-and-butter issues

  3. Probe into former Ankara mayor over money transfer claims

    Probe into former Ankara mayor over money transfer claims

  4. Ankara summons Ukraine envoy after Black Sea attacks

    Ankara summons Ukraine envoy after Black Sea attacks

  5. Istanbul to host 1st Mecca Pact meeting

    Istanbul to host 1st Mecca Pact meeting
Recommended
Mozart to return to stage in Istanbul with hologram technology

Mozart to return to stage in Istanbul with hologram technology
Roman-era villa uncovered at ancient city of Adramytteion

Roman-era villa uncovered at ancient city of Adramytteion
Thieves stage lightning raid on Bronze Age gold in Spain

Thieves stage lightning raid on Bronze Age gold in Spain
Mother makes history by winning Miss USA 2026

Mother makes history by winning Miss USA 2026
Who carried the kitchen into the present

Who carried the kitchen into the present?
Monumental street comes to light in ancient Side

Monumental street comes to light in ancient Side
WORLD Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

Pacific leaders to meet in Palau amid Taiwan tension

Pacific island leaders will tackle transnational drug crime as they meet in Palau from Aug. 31 for a summit where tensions between Taiwan and China risk overshadowing regional priorities like climate change.
ECONOMY Rodriguez assures Venezuela will retain sovereignty in US oil deal

Rodriguez assures Venezuela will retain 'sovereignty' in US oil deal

Interim leader Delcy Rodriguez assured the public on Aug. 29 that Venezuela retains control of its oil under a new agreement that allows the United States significant access to it.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.
﻿