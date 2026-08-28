Hadrian statue restored at Kibyra

BURDUR

Recent work has focused on Kibyra’s Monumental City Gate, where fragments belonging to four marble statues were discovered.

Archaeological excavations at the ancient city of Kibyra in the southern province of Burdur have unearthed fragments of marble statues believed to depict Roman Emperor Hadrian and his wife, Empress Sabina. The fragments were restored and reassembled, bringing a 2.14-meter-tall statue of Hadrian back to its former glory.



The excavations, carried out under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Heritage for the Future Project, have shed new light on Kibyra’s importance during the Roman period.



The restoration work was conducted in 2026 by the excavation and restoration team led by Professor Ünal Demirer. Kibyra Excavation Director Professor Şükrü Özüdoğru said excavations at the ancient city had been ongoing since 2006 to uncover unknown aspects of the site and improve its presentation to visitors.



Recent work has focused on Kibyra’s Monumental City Gate, where fragments belonging to four marble statues believed to have once been displayed on the upper level of the structure were discovered.

Özüdoğru said the statues were probably destroyed when they fell from the structure during an earthquake in A.D. 417.



A total of 20 statue fragments, including arms, legs and feet, have been recovered during different stages of the excavations. Among them was an intact portrait head of Hadrian, which was identified as belonging to a previously discovered armored body.



The discovery allowed archaeologists to largely reconstruct the statue. Following restoration, the approximately 2.14-meter-tall statue was reassembled.



The statue was made from marble quarried in Afyon-Döğer and İscehisar and depicts Hadrian in military attire. Its armor features reliefs of a lion and an eagle.



According to Özüdoğru, the portrait characteristics conclusively identify the statue as Hadrian and make it an important example of depictions of the emperor in Anatolia.

Statue of Empress Sabina also found



One of the four statues discovered at the site was identified as Hadrian’s wife, Empress Sabina. Significant parts of Sabina’s statue have been recovered, while archaeologists believe missing pieces belonging to the other statues could be found during future excavations.



The finds also include an approximately 1.86-meter-tall armored emperor statue, a female statue preserved in two pieces and a male statue head measuring about 30 centimeters in height.



Özüdoğru said the statues were produced during Hadrian’s reign between A.D. 117 and 138 and may date to around A.D. 130.



He noted that statues of emperors were often placed at prominent points in cities ahead of imperial visits during the Roman period. The statues at Kibyra may therefore have been commissioned in preparation for Hadrian’s visit to Anatolia.



There is no evidence yet confirming that Hadrian himself visited Kibyra, Özüdoğru said, adding that the city may nevertheless have made preparations during the emperor’s travels in Anatolia.



He emphasized the significance of the discovery, noting that there are not many complete statues of Hadrian in Anatolia.



Following the completion of restoration, the statues will be handed over to the Burdur Museum Directorate. The four statues are expected to be completed and put on display at the Burdur Museum once their missing pieces are restored.



Excavations have recently concentrated on Kibyra’s Monumental City Gate, one of the few structures of its kind in Anatolia in terms of its architectural design.



The gate has rounded towers on either side and three arched passages in the center. Located at the entrance to the city along the main road from the necropolis, the structure was found largely buried under piles of stone blocks.



Excavations at the gate began in 2025. Around 2,500 stone blocks have been moved, sorted and classified as part of the work.



Özüdoğru said excavations at the entire structure had not yet been completed and that restoration and project work could begin after another season of excavation.