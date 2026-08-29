Mother makes history by winning Miss USA 2026

Mother makes history by winning Miss USA 2026

MIAMI
Mother makes history by winning Miss USA 2026

Justus Kelley was crowned at the 75th edition of the Miss USA pageant on Aug 27.

A 31-year-old mother has made history by being crowned Miss USA 2026, becoming the first married woman and mother to win the title.


Justus Kelley, who represented Virginia, was crowned at the 75th anniversary edition of the Miss USA pageant in Miami on Aug. 27. She was selected from 51 contestants representing U.S. states and territories.


Kelley’s victory marks a major change for the long-running beauty competition, which changed its eligibility rules in 2023 to allow married women and mothers to compete. Previously, contestants faced restrictions related to their marital and parental status.


Kelley, who is married and has a child, said her participation represented an opportunity to challenge traditional expectations surrounding beauty pageants and the women who compete in them.


Her victory comes as major beauty competitions have increasingly changed rules that once limited contestants based on factors such as age, marital status and motherhood.


Aileen Cerchiara of Florida was named first runner-up. Kelley received the crown from outgoing Miss USA Audrey Eckert during the ceremony.


The 2026 edition also marked 75 years of the Miss USA pageant, one of the country’s best-known beauty competitions. Kelley’s victory gave the anniversary event an additional historic significance, as she became the first mother and married woman to hold the title.

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