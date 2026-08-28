Türkiye sets monthly records for domestic, solar power output

ANKARA

Türkiye’s electricity generation from domestic sources and solar power reached all-time monthly highs in July, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Aug. 28.

Electricity generated from domestic sources reached 24.75 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), accounting for 71.5 percent of the country’s total monthly output of 34.6 billion kWh, according to ministry data.

Solar power generation climbed to 5.37 billion kWh, surpassing the previous record of 4.99 billion kWh set in June. Solar supplied 15.5 percent of Türkiye’s electricity in July.

Renewable sources generated a total of 20.14 billion kWh, corresponding to 58.2 percent of overall production. Hydropower was the largest individual source, producing 9.07 billion kWh, or 26.2 percent of the total.

Bayraktar said the country’s energy transformation through domestic and renewable resources was continuing.

“With the strong momentum we have achieved, particularly in solar power and domestic resources, we continue to make steady progress toward full energy independence for Türkiye,” he said in a social media post.