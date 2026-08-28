Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

ANKARA
Ankara waives visas for Syrian diplomats

Türkiye has granted visa exemptions to Syrians holding diplomatic passports, according to a presidential decision published on Aug. 28 in the Official Gazette.

The exemption also applies to tourist visits of up to 90 days within any 180-day period and to transit travel through Türkiye.

The decision, signed Aug. 27 by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was issued under Article 18 of Türkiye’s Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection.

Türkiye has been one of the strongest allies of the new authorities in Damascus since longtime leader Bashar alAssad was ousted in December 2024.

Following the outbreak of the civil war in 2011, Türkiye also hosted more Syrian refugees than any other country.

According to official figures, around 2.2 million Syrians still live in Türkiye under temporary protection status.

There has been a significant increase in the number of Syrians returning to their country since the fall of Assad.

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