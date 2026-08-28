Israeli minister sets out plan to ‘Judaize’ Arab population center

JERUSALEM

Israel’s far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Israel’s far-right finance minister on Aug. 27 laid out his party’s plan to dramatically increase the number of Jews living in two areas of the country with large Arab-Israeli populations.

With elections approaching, Bezalel Smotrich said the plan would emulate what he termed the “revolution” in the occupied West Bank, where the construction of Israeli settlements has soared in recent years.

“Today I present to you the Religious Zionism’s plan for the Judaization of the Negev and Galilee: The revolution we carried out in Judea and Samaria, we will carry out in the Negev and Galilee, and on a massive scale,” he wrote on X, using the Biblical name for the West Bank.

His party posted an AI-generated video on X showing two Arab men shouting and crying about the proposed plan.

The Negev, in the south of Israel, and the Galilee, in the north, are regions with large Arab-Israeli populations.

Most of Israel’s Arab minority identify as Palestinian and either remained or are the descendants of those who remained in what is now Israel after its creation in 1948. They represent about 21 percent of the country’s 10.2 million people.

Smotrich said the goal was “1 million additional Jews in the Negev and Galilee, 40 new communities, dozens of farms, expansion of existing communities, and hundreds of thousands of housing units.”

“We will cancel the reckless plans in Arab communities, which have taken over land reserves and threaten Jewish settlement in the area,” he added.

Smotrich vowed the establishment of industrial and employment zones and said his party would demand the next government “remove barriers and place Zionist professionals in key positions.”

Israel is heading towards tight elections to be held on Oct. 27, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing an uphill battle.