Turkish deputy FM chairs OIC session in Jeddah

Turkish deputy FM chairs OIC session in Jeddah

JEDDAH
Turkish deputy FM chairs OIC session in Jeddah

 

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Musa Kulaklıkaya chaired the 23rd Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 28, the ministry said on a social media post.

In a separate post, the ministry said Kulaklıkaya held meetings on the sidelines of the session with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and
Expatriates Varsen Aghabekian, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel and Bangladeshi State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir.

The meetings focused on bilateral relations and regional developments, according to the ministry.

He stressed the urgent need for an immediate halt to attacks in Gaza, full implementation of a ceasefire and the uninterrupted, unhindered and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave, according to the sources.

The OIC was established at a summit in Morocco on Sept. 25, 1969, following an arson attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Its charter designates Jerusalem as the organization’s headquarters, although its secretariat has operated in Jeddah since the organization was founded.

Türkiye, deputy fm,

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