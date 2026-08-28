Russian drone batter Kiev region, hitting apartments

Russian drone batter Kiev region, hitting apartments

KIEV
Russian drone batter Kiev region, hitting apartments

A video grab shows a damaged hospital following an air attack in Kherson, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Russian forces on Aug. 28 resumed their drone barrageof Ukraine’s Kiev region, hitting more than a dozen apartment buildings and storage depots in a second straight day of aerial attacks, officials said.

Prolonged air raids in Kiev on Aug. 27 essentially locked down the Ukrainian capital for 15 hours, the Foreign Ministry said, choking the economy and severely disrupting civilian lifemore than four years after

Russia’s full-scale invasionof its neighbor. Even longer alerts are a daily reality in regions closer to the front line, the ministry said.

Russian drone and missile attacks are also taking aim at the power grid in what Ukrainian officials say is an annual campaignto “weaponize winter.”

In Ukraine’s southern Kherson region on the Black Sea, where glide bombs a day earlier forced a combined heat and power plant to shut down, officials predicted a winter of extended outages and told people to move elsewhere if they could.

Russian strikes in the Kiev region damaged 14 warehouses, 16 private houses, three apartment buildings and 16 vehicles, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kiev regional military administration, said on Aug. 28.

A second drone hit one location after emergency crews were deployed, the State Emergency Service said, in what is termed by the military as a “double tap” that targets first responders.

The attacks killed one person and wounded two others, according to officials.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces overnight struck a warehouse in the Kiev region that stores Ukraine’s Flamingo cruise missiles and fuel for rocket boosters.

Recent strikes have damaged numerous warehouses across Kyiv and the wider region, including facilities storing books, food and other consumer goods.

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