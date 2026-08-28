King Harald, 'symbol' of Norway, dies at 89

OSLO

This file photo shows King Harald V of Norway and Queen Sonja of Norway having taken seats at Oslo City Hall to attend the awarding of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Norway's King Harald has died at age 89, the palace said on Aug. 28, his 53-year-old son Crown Prince Haakon automatically succeeding him on the throne.

Haakon takes over a monarchy long hailed for its modernity and modesty.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that His Majesty King Harald passed away today. King Harald passed away peacefully at Oslo University Hospital on Friday, August 28, at 6:35 am," the palace said in a statement.

The flag at the royal palace in Oslo was lowered to half-mast, as crowds gathered outside the palace to pay their respects.

"An entire nation mourns, and at the same time remains profoundly grateful for a long life devoted to Norway," said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in a statement.

The government later announced a period of national mourning until the king was buried.

Harald was Europe’s oldest monarch. Like other royal houses in Europe, the Norwegian monarchs serve a largely symbolic role, enjoying celebrity status while real power in the democracy of 5.5 million rests with an elected parliament.

Neighboring Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf called him "an outstanding representative of his country. Denmark's King Frederik meanwhile called the late monarch "an extraordinary man."

Britain's King Charles III said he mourned the death of his "dear cousin", hailing Harald as a "towering figure."