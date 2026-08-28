New board maps anti-terror project’s path: VP

AĞRI

A new board formed under what the government calls the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative has established a roadmap for the process at its inaugural meeting, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Aug. 27.

“We made very important decisions there. We created a roadmap,” Yılmaz said at an event in the eastern province of Ağrı. “Our security councils and relevant institutions will make very clear assessments regarding concrete developments on the ground.”

Chaired by Yılmaz, the Monitoring and Evaluation Board held its first meeting Aug. 24, discussing procedures governing its work and mechanisms for ensuring high-level coordination among state institutions responsible for implementing the legislation.

The board was established under the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, which was approved by Parliament on Aug. 10 and subsequently published in the Official Gazette.

The 12-article law passed with 467 votes in favour, 87 against and seven abstentions. It provides the legal framework for the government’s efforts to end the decades-long conflict with the PKK.

The terrorist group announced in June 2025 that it would disband and end its armed campaign following a call by its jailed leader Abdullah Öcalan.

“Our goal is to complete this beneficial process as quickly as possible,” Yılmaz said.

He also welcomed a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) decision to dissolve itself.

“I would like to express our great satisfaction with this. Just as we want our own country to have unity and stability, we want our neighboring friendly countries in the region to maintain their unity and solidarity," he said.

“We want Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and national unity to be maintained. We want a stable Syria.”