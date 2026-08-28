57-year-old’s countrywide expedition in 5-meter canoe

57-year-old’s countrywide expedition in 5-meter canoe

BODRUM
57-year-old’s countrywide expedition in 5-meter canoe

Former air force officer Halil Uzel paddles his kayak, touring the long coastline of Türkiye across the sea.

Eighty-three days after paddling out of Istanbul, 57-year-old former air force officer Halil Uzel has reached the western province of Muğla’s Bodrum district on his 5-meter canoe, bringing a decade-long dream to life while inspiring youth to embrace sea sports.


Uzel departed from Istanbul’s northern coastal neighborhood of Poyrazköy on June 4 with his 30-kilogram canoe to realize a countrywide tour he dreamed of since 2012. He followed a route covering the Bulgarian border village of Beğendik, the Rumeli Feneri lighthouse in northern Istanbul, the Marmara Sea, the northwestern province of Edirne’s Enez district, the Gulf of Saros and the northwestern province of Çanakkale before entering the Aegean Sea.


Paddling roughly 40 kilometers a day and camping in untouched coves for 70 nights, Uzel plans to cover over 10,000 kilometers during the three-year project. Bodrum Maritime Museum Director Selen Cambazoğlu and several athletes welcomed him at the district’s Kumbahçe Beach.


Sailing under the themes “Route of Remembrance” and “Coasts Belong to the Public,” the athlete honors historical figures leaving cultural marks along his path.


“I aim to become the first person to cross Türkiye’s 8,333-kilometer official coastline by canoe,” he said.


Uzel detailed his upcoming route, saying he will complete the Black Sea stage after reaching the southern province of Hatay, followed by the Aegean and Mediterranean islands and inland waters including the eastern Lake Van.


“After this three-year project, I want to be the first Turk to row across the Mediterranean at 60 years old,” he said.


Türkiye features a diverse coastal geography spanning four major seas, making it a challenging destination for maritime sports. Coastal accessibility and public beach rights remain prominent topics of debate across the country’s municipalities.

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