Trabzon’s ancient trail gets modern upgrade

Trabzon’s ancient trail gets modern upgrade

TRABZON
Trabzon’s ancient trail gets modern upgrade

The 2,400-year-old historic Anabasis Way in the Black Sea province of Trabzon passes through vast, green highlands and lush nature.

The 2,400-year-old historic Anabasis Way in the Black Sea province of Trabzon is being revamped into a 30-kilometer trekking and camping route to boost regional tourism by next year.


Maçka District Governor Şahin Demir and Maçka Mayor Koray Koçhan inspected the İskobel and Kofrakol plateaus to evaluate the historic trail. Koçhan said the Anabasis Way holds a significant place among Maçka’s historical and touristic values. A joint project involving the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the district governorate and the municipality will establish the continuous walking path.


The İskobel Plateau is believed to be the exact location where the army of the Ten Thousand first saw the sea, as described in Ancient Greek soldier Xenophon’s book “The Return of the Ten Thousand,” Koçhan said.


“When they saw the sea, they formed a high pile of stones here, broke their shields and continued their walk toward the sea from this point,” he said.


The Kofrakol Plateau provides a bird’s-eye view of the Sümela Monastery, making it a key stop where officials plan to create camping areas. Visitors will discover the area’s natural and historical landscapes during walks lasting two or three days along the uninterrupted path.


“We aim to have the route completely ready next year. We will bring people back together with this historic walking route after thousands of years,” Koçhan said.


The Anabasis is Xenophon’s most famous book. It chronicles the journey of a large Greek mercenary army retreating from Persia to the Black Sea coast around 401 B.C. The trail’s historical significance continues to attract attention from hikers seeking to explore ancient routes across the region’s northern landscapes.

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