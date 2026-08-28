Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

ISTANBUL
Türkiye unveils 250 billion lira financing package for manufacturers

 

Türkiye will make 250 billion Turkish Liras ($5.18 billion) in financing available to manufacturers under a new employment-linked support program, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said on Aug. 28.

Applications will open on Sept. 1, Kacır said at the program’s launch at the Istanbul Financial Center.

The package will be available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large companies across all manufacturing sectors. Businesses may obtain loans with a grace period of up to six months and maturities of up to 36 months.

Fixed-rate loans will initially carry an annual financing cost of 37 percent, while variable-rate loans will be priced at the Turkish lira overnight reference rate, known as TLREF, plus one percentage point.

The ministry will cover 12 percentage points of the financing cost for businesses that maintain their average January-June employment level during the second half of 2026.

“This will bring the annual financing cost on fixed-rate loans down to as low as 25 percent,” Kacır said.

The credit ceiling for large companies will rise from 50 million liras to 150 million liras. Individual loan limits will be determined according to labor costs, with higher limits available to low-debt firms and companies operating R&D or design centers or based in technoparks.

SMEs will also receive credit guarantee support. Participating banks will assess applications before the financing is allocated.

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