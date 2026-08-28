Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

LONDON
Greek Cyprus hotel raises British security concerns

British military and intelligence officials have raised concerns that a Chinese-linked luxury resort in Greek Cyprus could be used as an observation point for RAF Akrotiri, The Telegraph reported on Aug. 28.

The concerns center on the location and height of City of Dreams Mediterranean near Limassol.

The resort, which opened in 2023, stands close to the British Sovereign Base Areas and its upper floors overlook parts of the air base, according to the newspaper.

Sources cited by The Telegraph said an observer using binoculars could monitor aircraft taking off and landing, as well as the movements of military personnel and officials.

Such observations could provide information about sortie rates, movement patterns, operating procedures, perimeter patrols and responses to drone threats.

They could also help identify flights that do not appear on public tracking systems, the sources said.

Access to the hotel’s top floor, which offers the clearest view toward the base, is restricted to guests staying in its two presidential suites, according to the report.

The newspaper stressed that there was no evidence of wrongdoing by the resort, its owner or operator.

Its journalists also reported seeing nothing unusual during a visit.

The resort is operated by Melco Resorts & Entertainment, a Nasdaq-listed company controlled through Hong Kong-listed Melco International Development.

Both companies are led by Lawrence Ho.

RAF Akrotiri supports British military operations in the Middle East and has hosted F-35 fighters and U.S. U-2 reconnaissance aircraft.

A British Defense Ministry spokesperson said the security of personnel, bases and national interests was taken “extremely seriously,” adding that RAF Akrotiri was protected by “robust, multi-layered security measures” kept under constant review.

City of Dreams Mediterranean rejected the suggestion.

“City of Dreams Mediterranean is a commercial resort dedicated strictly to tourism, leisure and business events,” a spokesperson said.

“Any suggestion that our facilities serve any other purpose is entirely unfounded and is rejected in the strongest terms.”

UK,

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