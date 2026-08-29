South Africa says Israel failed to comply with ICJ orders

PRETORIA

South Africa has submitted a dossier to the International Court of Justice alleging that Israel has failed to comply with binding provisional measures issued in Pretoria’s genocide case over Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry said on Aug. 28 that the dossier had been filed three days earlier under Article 11 of the court’s Resolution concerning Internal Judicial Practice.

The provision allows a committee of judges to examine information supplied by the parties on the implementation of provisional measures and recommend possible action to the court.

“Regrettably, Israel has not complied with the orders,” the ministry said, adding that South Africa would continue to use all available avenues to seek full and immediate compliance.

It also said that since the announcement of what it called the “so-called ceasefire,” an average of one Palestinian child had been killed each day by Israeli forces.

South Africa filed its case on Dec. 29, 2023, accusing Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention through its military campaign in Gaza.

The ICJ issued provisional measures on Jan. 26, March 28 and May 24, 2024. The orders instructed Israel to prevent acts prohibited under the convention, facilitate urgently needed humanitarian aid and halt military action in Rafah that could create conditions threatening the physical destruction of Palestinians.

The court has not ruled on the merits of the genocide case. Israel rejects the allegation, saying its military campaign targets Hamas and complies with international law.