Turkish growth and inflation data due this week

ANKARA

Markets will focus this week on Türkiye’s second-quarter economic growth figures and August inflation data.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) is scheduled to release gross domestic product (GDP) data for the April-June period on Aug. 31. Türkiye’s economy expanded 2.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter.

According to an AA Finans expectations survey, economists forecast the economy grew 2.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter.

TÜİK will announce August inflation figures on Sept. 3.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.78 percent month-on-month in July, while annual consumer inflation stood at 31.75 percent.

Inflation is expected to increase 1.9 percent month-on-month and 31.6 percent year-on-year in August.

Later this month, markets will also watch the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, which is scheduled to announce its latest interest rate decision on Sept. 10.

The committee, which will meet for the sixth time this year, left the one-week repo auction rate, the policy rate, unchanged at 37 percent at its previous meeting, held on July 23.