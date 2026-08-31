US Treasury bars some reporters from G20 finance talks

US Treasury bars some reporters from G20 finance talks

ASHEVILLE
US Treasury bars some reporters from G20 finance talks

Security stands guard outside the The Omni Grove Park Inn ahead of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, on August 29, 2026. (AFP Photo)


The U.S. Treasury Department has barred several reporters from major news outlets from covering this week's G20 finance meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, media organizations said over the weekend.

The United States holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, and the Treasury Department is managing access to these talks that bring together finance ministers and central bankers from major economies.

But in an unusual move, certain reporters from The New York Times, Bloomberg News and The Wall Street Journal were not granted credentials, according to the media outlets and news reports.

Bloomberg News said on Aug. 30 that its reporters based in the United States, France, Italy, Japan and China were all denied access, and that the Treasury offered no explanation for rejecting its numerous accreditation requests.

The New York Times reported on Aug. 29 that its economic policy reporter was excluded despite years of experience covering such gatherings, although its Berlin bureau chief was granted credentials.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has tightened press access in his second term, with the Defense Department designating its press office a classified space among other actions.

A Treasury spokesperson said the meeting would welcome nearly 300 media representatives from around a dozen countries.

"Members of the media will have a high level of access to policymakers throughout the event, and with that access comes a responsibility to report factual information consistent with established journalistic standards," the official said.

Coverage should not prioritize "clicks, engagement, or sensationalism," the spokesperson said.

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