Hadrian’s Gate sheds light on Antalya’s history

ANTALYA

Hadrian’s Gate has recently been illuminated as part of a project carried out by the Antalya Governor’s Office.

Hadrian’s Gate, one of the landmarks of Antalya’s historic Kaleiçi district, bears witness to the city’s history with its approximately 1,900-year-old past, elaborate decorations and monumental architecture.

Located at the entrance to Kaleiçi in the Muratpaşa district, Hadrian’s Gate, locally known as “Üçkapılar” or “Three Gates,” is among the best-preserved historical structures to have survived in Antalya.

The structure was built as a monumental triumphal arch on the city walls in honor of Roman Emperor Hadrian’s visit to Antalya in A.D. 130. It is largely made of white marble, apart from its columns.

The gate consists of three symmetrical arches, each measuring 4.15 meters (13.6 feet) wide and 6.18 meters high. The structure draws attention with its towers, which stand approximately 15 meters high, while the gate section reaches 8 meters in height.

The ceiling of the gate is decorated with rich reliefs and carvings. Its coffered sections feature flower patterns resembling daisies as well as fruit and leaf motifs. These decorations are believed to symbolize the agricultural products grown in Antalya and its surrounding areas during antiquity and the fertility of the region.

Connecting the ancient and modern city

Hadrian’s Gate features lion-head figures along its cornice, while defensive towers stand on both sides of the structure.

The southern tower dates back to the Roman period. The lower section of the northern tower also dates to antiquity, while its upper section was built during the reign of Seljuk Sultan Alaeddin Keykubad I.

The structure remained behind the city walls for many years, which helped protect it from external factors and allowed it to survive largely intact. It was rediscovered in 1882 after sections of the city walls were removed.

Following an extensive restoration in 1959, Hadrian’s Gate continues to serve as an important point connecting Antalya’s historic fabric with modern life.

One of the historical landmarks most visited and photographed by local and foreign tourists in Antalya, Hadrian’s Gate has recently been illuminated as part of a project carried out by the Antalya Governor’s Office.

The lighting has given the historical structure a different appearance in the evening and at night, highlighting its architectural details. The gate continues to reflect the city’s historical and cultural character after dark.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin told state-run Anadolu Agency that the lighting project for Hadrian’s Gate was carried out by the governor’s office through the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

Şahin said the governor’s office covered the cost of the project and that the lighting work had been completed.

“The lighting process has been completed. As far as I can see, everyone is pleased. We are considering continuing this work and increasing the illumination along the city wall,” he said.