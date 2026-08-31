Hadrian’s Gate sheds light on Antalya’s history

Hadrian’s Gate sheds light on Antalya’s history

ANTALYA
Hadrian’s Gate sheds light on Antalya’s history

Hadrian’s Gate has recently been illuminated as part of a project carried out by the Antalya Governor’s Office.

 

Hadrian’s Gate, one of the landmarks of Antalya’s historic Kaleiçi district, bears witness to the city’s history with its approximately 1,900-year-old past, elaborate decorations and monumental architecture.

Located at the entrance to Kaleiçi in the Muratpaşa district, Hadrian’s Gate, locally known as “Üçkapılar” or “Three Gates,” is among the best-preserved historical structures to have survived in Antalya.

The structure was built as a monumental triumphal arch on the city walls in honor of Roman Emperor Hadrian’s visit to Antalya in A.D. 130. It is largely made of white marble, apart from its columns.

The gate consists of three symmetrical arches, each measuring 4.15 meters (13.6 feet) wide and 6.18 meters high. The structure draws attention with its towers, which stand approximately 15 meters high, while the gate section reaches 8 meters in height.

The ceiling of the gate is decorated with rich reliefs and carvings. Its coffered sections feature flower patterns resembling daisies as well as fruit and leaf motifs. These decorations are believed to symbolize the agricultural products grown in Antalya and its surrounding areas during antiquity and the fertility of the region.

 

Connecting the ancient and modern city

Hadrian’s Gate features lion-head figures along its cornice, while defensive towers stand on both sides of the structure.

The southern tower dates back to the Roman period. The lower section of the northern tower also dates to antiquity, while its upper section was built during the reign of Seljuk Sultan Alaeddin Keykubad I.

The structure remained behind the city walls for many years, which helped protect it from external factors and allowed it to survive largely intact. It was rediscovered in 1882 after sections of the city walls were removed.

Following an extensive restoration in 1959, Hadrian’s Gate continues to serve as an important point connecting Antalya’s historic fabric with modern life.

One of the historical landmarks most visited and photographed by local and foreign tourists in Antalya, Hadrian’s Gate has recently been illuminated as part of a project carried out by the Antalya Governor’s Office.

The lighting has given the historical structure a different appearance in the evening and at night, highlighting its architectural details. The gate continues to reflect the city’s historical and cultural character after dark.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin told state-run Anadolu Agency that the lighting project for Hadrian’s Gate was carried out by the governor’s office through the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.

Şahin said the governor’s office covered the cost of the project and that the lighting work had been completed.

“The lighting process has been completed. As far as I can see, everyone is pleased. We are considering continuing this work and increasing the illumination along the city wall,” he said.

Hadrian's Gate,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Higher education body urges universities to support ‘terror-free Türkiye’ goal

Higher education body urges universities to support ‘terror-free Türkiye’ goal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Higher education body urges universities to support ‘terror-free Türkiye’ goal

    Higher education body urges universities to support ‘terror-free Türkiye’ goal

  2. Manufacturing PMI at highest in three months

    Manufacturing PMI at highest in three months

  3. Türkiye joins Artemis Accords, plans Moon mission for 2027

    Türkiye joins Artemis Accords, plans Moon mission for 2027

  4. Turkish banking sector’s net profit tops 596 bln liras in January-July

    Turkish banking sector’s net profit tops 596 bln liras in January-July

  5. Türkiye eyes $200 billion energy transition investment by 2035

    Türkiye eyes $200 billion energy transition investment by 2035
Recommended
Venice Film Festival to open with stars, Oscar buzz

Venice Film Festival to open with stars, Oscar buzz
365 reasons to visit Antalya, a different experience every day

365 reasons to visit Antalya, a different experience every day
New rooms, paintings unearthed at Smyrna

New rooms, paintings unearthed at Smyrna
Spidey keeps spinning gold for box office

Spidey keeps spinning gold for box office
Olivia Rodrigo’s festival raises $20 million for women’s causes

Olivia Rodrigo’s festival raises $20 million for women’s causes
Landmark Hagia Sophia restoration clears key milestone

Landmark Hagia Sophia restoration clears key milestone
WORLD Nepal-China border flood toll passes 1,000

Nepal-China border flood toll passes 1,000

The confirmed death toll from floods triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-China border has risen above 1,000, officials said on Sept. 1, as rescuers continued searching for thousands of missing people.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI at highest in three months

Manufacturing PMI at highest in three months

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark again in August at 48.1, the latest reading was up from July’s 47.7 and the highest in three months.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.
﻿