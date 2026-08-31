Summer tides reveal hidden path connecting Cunda, Maden islands

Summer tides reveal hidden path connecting Cunda, Maden islands

BALIKESİR
Summer tides reveal hidden path connecting Cunda, Maden islands

Visitors are flocking to Yalancı Boğaz as receding summer waters uncover a natural stone causeway, a rare opportunity to walk between the shores.

Holidaymakers in the northwestern province of Balıkesir’s Ayvalık district are flocking to a natural phenomenon: A shallow sea crossing that connects Cunda and Maden islands during the summer months.


Inspired by viral social media content, local and international visitors are flocking to Yalancı Boğaz as receding summer waters uncover a natural stone causeway, seizing this rare opportunity to walk between the shores on foot.


Nestled among picturesque islands and natural beauty, the location invites visitors to stroll down a 500-meter natural stone passage and document the experience with photos and videos.


Advisory signs have been posted to warn visitors of potential currents and waist-deep water along the path.


Ümit Özgültekin, secretary-general of the Ayvalık Tourism Infrastructure Development Service Union and president of the Ayvalık Tourism Association, told state-run Anadolu Agency that water levels in the area can rise from time to time.


Emphasizing the importance of protecting the area’s natural beauty, Özgültekin warned visitors against going to the site alone.


Noting that currents could pose a danger, he said, “We need to make sure that we can continue to see this walking route between Cunda Island and Maden Island as long as we do not pollute our surroundings. People should not go there alone. Entering the area alone is dangerous because of the currents. The current can suddenly cause the water level to rise. There are depressions in some places and those who cannot swim should definitely not walk there.”


Özgültekin said the area can also be visited through organized group tours, allowing visitors to experience the route as part of such excursions.


He noted that Ayvalık is home to numerous islands and natural attractions and said Yalancı Boğaz offers visitors a particularly different
experience.

maden island,

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