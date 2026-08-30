Probe into former Ankara mayor over money transfer claims

Probe into former Ankara mayor over money transfer claims

ANKARA
Probe into former Ankara mayor over money transfer claims

This undated file photo shows the main courthouse in the capital Ankara.

Prosecutors in Ankara have launched an ex officio investigation into the Turkish capital’s former mayor, Melih Gökçek, over allegations that unregistered funds were transferred to companies abroad.

Gökçek said the investigation was launched to “establish the material facts surrounding the allegations made by journalist Murat Ağırel.”

“God willing, there is no account I cannot give. I will provide the necessary information to the prosecutor’s office. I entrust myself to Turkish justice,” he said in a post on social media.

According to a report raised by Ağırel, a company linked to the Gökçek family in Germany had allegedly seen an astronomical increase in its capital and made real estate purchases worth millions of euros. Gökçek denied the claims.

Ağırel said in a post on X on Aug. 30 that the prosecutor’s office sought to take his statement as a witness.

Gökçek, 77, served as Ankara’s mayor from 1994 until his resignation in 2017. A prominent figure in Turkish politics, he was elected mayor five times and served for much of his tenure as a member of the Justice and Development Party (AKP).

He was succeeded by Mustafa Tuna, another AKP politician. Gökçek became known for his outspoken political style and frequent statements on social media. Since leaving office, he has remained active in Turkish political debate, frequently commenting on current affairs and criticizing opposition parties and politicians on social media.

Türkiye, Investigation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June

Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June

    Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June

  2. Mass Russian barrage kills 12 in Kiev

    Mass Russian barrage kills 12 in Kiev

  3. Irregular migration incidents at sea nearly halve in Türkiye

    Irregular migration incidents at sea nearly halve in Türkiye

  4. North Korea-US summit appears ‘possible at any time’

    North Korea-US summit appears ‘possible at any time’

  5. UK summer small boat Channel crossings fall to seven-year low

    UK summer small boat Channel crossings fall to seven-year low
Recommended
Irregular migration incidents at sea nearly halve in Türkiye

Irregular migration incidents at sea nearly halve in Türkiye
Higher education body urges universities to support ‘terror-free Türkiye’ goal

Higher education body urges universities to support ‘terror-free Türkiye’ goal
Türkiye joins Artemis Accords, plans Moon mission for 2027

Türkiye joins Artemis Accords, plans Moon mission for 2027
Thrace gates record 3.7 million travelers in expat season

Thrace gates record 3.7 million travelers in expat season
Fishing ban ends as Black Sea fishermen anticipate bumper bonito season

Fishing ban ends as Black Sea fishermen anticipate bumper bonito season
Captain among nine held over deadly Turkish Cyprus ferry sinking

Captain among nine held over deadly Turkish Cyprus ferry sinking
Erdoğan joins regional leaders for Bishkek summit

Erdoğan joins regional leaders for Bishkek summit
WORLD Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June

Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June

Spain registered more than 5,000 heat-related deaths from June to August, data from a public health institute showed yesterday, a record since the start of its statistics in 2015.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI at highest in three months

Manufacturing PMI at highest in three months

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark again in August at 48.1, the latest reading was up from July’s 47.7 and the highest in three months.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe faces Liverpool, Atletico in Champions League return

Fenerbahçe will face Liverpool and Atletico Madrid among its eight opponents in the league phase of this season’s Champions League, while Galatasaray will take on Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after Aug. 27’s draw.
﻿