Probe into former Ankara mayor over money transfer claims

ANKARA

This undated file photo shows the main courthouse in the capital Ankara.

Prosecutors in Ankara have launched an ex officio investigation into the Turkish capital’s former mayor, Melih Gökçek, over allegations that unregistered funds were transferred to companies abroad.

Gökçek said the investigation was launched to “establish the material facts surrounding the allegations made by journalist Murat Ağırel.”

“God willing, there is no account I cannot give. I will provide the necessary information to the prosecutor’s office. I entrust myself to Turkish justice,” he said in a post on social media.

According to a report raised by Ağırel, a company linked to the Gökçek family in Germany had allegedly seen an astronomical increase in its capital and made real estate purchases worth millions of euros. Gökçek denied the claims.

Ağırel said in a post on X on Aug. 30 that the prosecutor’s office sought to take his statement as a witness.

Gökçek, 77, served as Ankara’s mayor from 1994 until his resignation in 2017. A prominent figure in Turkish politics, he was elected mayor five times and served for much of his tenure as a member of the Justice and Development Party (AKP).

He was succeeded by Mustafa Tuna, another AKP politician. Gökçek became known for his outspoken political style and frequent statements on social media. Since leaving office, he has remained active in Turkish political debate, frequently commenting on current affairs and criticizing opposition parties and politicians on social media.