Istanbul to host 1st Mecca Pact meeting

ISTANBUL

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, ahead of a meeting.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will hold the first meeting of a committee established under a joint defense pact in Istanbul on Aug. 31, as the three countries seek to deepen military cooperation and coordinate on regional security.

The Strategic Political and Defense Committee’s inaugural meeting is expected to bring together the foreign and defense ministers and military chiefs of the three countries, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Türkiye is expected to be represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

Pakistan’s delegation is expected to include Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Army Chief Asim Munir. Saudi Arabia is expected to send Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman and Chief of General Staff Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili.

The committee was established to provide strategic direction for activities under the Mecca Joint Defense Pact, signed by the leaders of the three countries earlier this month.

The meeting is expected to address international security issues and efforts to strengthen the defense capabilities of the three countries and improve interoperability among their armed forces, the sources said.

Participants are also expected to discuss deeper cooperation in the defense industry, including joint production and research and development, as well as stronger joint counterterrorism efforts.

The committee is expected to establish a framework for a secretariat and other mechanisms to coordinate work in areas of joint activity. It will also seek to draw up a roadmap for implementing the pact in the coming period, according to the sources.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif signed the pact in Mecca on Aug. 7.

The agreement was signed amid what officials described as growing instability in the countries’ regions and internationally. It seeks to promote security, peace, stability and prosperity while strengthening the three countries’ joint deterrence capabilities.

The pact stipulates that “an attack against any one of the parties will be considered an attack against all parties.”

The three countries have sought to expand defense ties in recent years, including through military exercises, defense industry cooperation and diplomatic coordination.

Ankara slams Israeli statement



Meanwhile, Türkiye on Aug. 29 rejected an Israeli Foreign Ministry statement targeting Erdoğan, saying the “lies and slanders” in it reflected the mentality of officials serving in the Israeli government.

“The statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry reflects the cowardly and rotten mentality of the criminals serving in the Israeli government, particularly [Benjamin] Netanyahu,” Ankara said.

The statement accused Erdoğan of being antisemitic and of inciting hostility toward Israel.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said Netanyahu and his “criminal network” had brought “historic shame” on the Israeli people through what it described as genocide in Gaza.

“The immunities enjoyed by Netanyahu and his criminal network are disappearing both legally and politically,” it added.