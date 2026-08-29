Turkish clubs to replace canceled Barcelona camp: Üstel

Turkish clubs to replace canceled Barcelona camp: Üstel

NICOSIA
Turkish clubs to replace canceled Barcelona camp: Üstel

Turkish football clubs and national team coaches will take part in a youth event replacing a Barça Academy camp that was reportedly canceled, Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said on Aug. 28.

Üstel said the event would be held at the same venue following talks with Turkish Football Federation President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu. He did not announce a date or identify the clubs involved.

“Very soon, the biggest clubs in Turkish football and coaches from Türkiye’s national team will meet our children at the same venue,” Üstel said in a written statement.

“Our children will play football, and our young people will continue to connect with the world.”

Üstel said the Barcelona camp had been canceled following political pressure from the Greek Cypriot side, accusing it of politicizing sport and targeting Turkish Cypriot children through its policy of isolation.

Barcelona had advertised two Barça Academy sessions at Near East University in Lefkoşa for Sept. 7-11 and Sept. 16-20.

Greek Cypriot media reported that the Cyprus Football Association had asked its Spanish counterpart to relocate or cancel the camp, copying UEFA and Barcelona on the request. Barcelona has not issued a public statement confirming the cancellation.

Turkish Cyprus,

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