Ex-interior minister to testify in probe targeting Islamic group

ANKARA

Former Turkish Interior Minister İdris Naim Şahin

Former Turkish Interior Minister İdris Naim Şahin will give a statement as part of an investigation into a religious group widely known as the “Süleymancılar,” authorities said on Aug. 29, after two suspects wanted in a probe targeting the group were caught trying to flee the country.

Hilmi Tuna Kuriş, the brother of Süleymancılar leader Alihan Kuriş, and Erhan Yılmaz were detained in Marmaris’ Bozburun district while allegedly attempting to leave Türkiye.

Authorities said the two men had been transported from Istanbul to Bozburun in a vehicle equipped with a flashing emergency light and assigned to Şahin, who served as interior minister between 2011 and 2013.

Speaking to BBC Türkçe, Şahin said the vehicle was used without his knowledge and that he filed a criminal complaint.

The ex-minister said he lives in Ankara and had rented the vehicle for use when he traveled to Istanbul, with an agreement that it would remain parked when not in use.

Şahin said he learned from media reports that the owner of the company renting out the vehicle used it to transport Kuriş and Yılmaz.

A few days later, Justice Ministry sources said two other vehicles assigned to Şahin were used in suspicious activities. Following an inspection, the ministry said the vehicles were used “outside their intended purpose” and in “suspicious activities.”

A Turkish court on Aug. 16 ordered the arrest pending trial of Alihan Kuriş and senior figures of the Süleymancılar community over allegations of money laundering and corruption. The decision came days after authorities launched an operation targeting the group