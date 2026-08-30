7 dead as passenger ferry capsizes off Turkish Cyprus

KYRENIA

The ferry begins taking on water shortly after departing from Turkish Cyprus’ Kyrenia Port. (AA Photo)

Seven people were killed as a passenger ferry carrying around 270 people capsized off the coast of Turkish Cyprus shortly after leaving the port of Kyrenia for Taşucu in southern Türkiye on Aug. 30, prompting a major rescue operation.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said 172 people were rescued from the vessel carrying 267 people, while six people died.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, he added.

“There were 259 passengers and eight crew members on board. The vessel was due to depart for Türkiye yesterday, but the trip was postponed until today due to weather conditions,” Üstel told media after the accident.

“However, the first wave hit the vessel, and as the captain tried to save it, the ship began taking on water after a second wave,” the premier explained.

Video footage showed people in red life jackets sitting or standing on top of the overturned vessel, as authorities scrambled coastguard and private vessels for assistance to bring them to shore.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz noted that Türkiye is assisting in the efforts.

Turkish naval vessels, a nearby passenger ship and a helicopter are supporting the search and rescue efforts, Türkiye’s Interior Ministry announced.

The Filo Denizcilik-operated catamaran began taking on water shortly after departing Kyrenia Port at around noon, according to Erhan Arıklı, the Turkish Cypriot public works and transport minister.

Arıklı said the captain noticed the water ingress and attempted to turn the vessel back toward the port, but the ferry capsized about 4 miles offshore before it could reach safety.

Search-and-rescue teams reached the scene around 15 to 20 minutes after receiving the distress call, Arıklı said.

Coast Guard boats and helicopters, along with civilian vessels in the area and a passenger ferry operated by another company, joined the operation.

The passengers were being transferred to other vessels in the area, Arıklı said, adding that ambulances were placed on standby at Kyrenia Port.

Civil Defense teams also set up a field medical tent at the port to provide initial treatment. Passengers in serious condition would be transferred to hospitals immediately, Arıklı said.

He added that sea conditions in the area were rough and waves were high, with the exact cause of the accident to be determined following an investigation.