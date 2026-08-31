Turkish, Syrian armies complete floating bridge over Euphrates River

Turkish, Syrian armies complete floating bridge over Euphrates River

DAMASCUS
Turkish, Syrian armies complete floating bridge over Euphrates River

The Turkish and Syrian armies have completed the construction of a floating bridge linking the two banks of the Euphrates River in Syria, Türkiye’s ambassador to Damascus said on Aug. 30.

In a post on X, Ambassador Nuh Yılmaz said the bridge was completed on Aug. 30, Türkiye’s Victory Day, through cooperation between the Turkish Armed Forces and the Syrian army.

Yılmaz said the bridge was built to replace an earlier crossing destroyed in flooding.

Noting that it was the second bridge project carried out jointly by the Turkish and Syrian armies, Yilmaz said, “The Turkish and Syrian armed forces are building the future together in peace as well.”

Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra also said on X that the bridge was built to ease the transportation burden for residents of Deir ez-Zor.

“I extend my sincere thanks to my brother, Turkish Defense Minister Gen. Yaşar Güler, for his intensive efforts to strengthen trust and cooperation between our countries,” Abu Qasra said.

Yılmaz earlier said that ties between Türkiye and Syria are advancing rapidly in line with the political will demonstrated by the two countries’ presidents, while efforts are also underway to establish the necessary legal framework.

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