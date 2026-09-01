Spidey keeps spinning gold for box office

Spidey keeps spinning gold for box office

LOS ANGELES
Spidey keeps spinning gold for box office

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ has brought in $891.5 million.

Epic held the North American box office in its web on Aug. 30 for a fifth consecutive week, displaying major staying power for a summer blockbuster that faced fierce competition from “The Odyssey.”


Sony’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has now brought in $891.5 million in the United States and Canada and an additional $1.44 billion internationally, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.


Debuting in second place with $15.5 million was “Coyote vs ACME,” a family-friendly animation-live action hybrid from Warner Bros. that explores the connection between children’s entertainment and the financial interests of corporate America. The third Looney Tunes feature film stars professional wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, Will Forte and Lana Condor, along with several animated characters of yore.


Holding steady in third spot was Christopher Nolan’s “The OdysThe latest “Spider-Man” sey,” the Universal film based on Homer’s ancient poem. Slipping from second to fourth place was the Sony Pictures-distributed “Insidious: Out of the Further,” which earned $10.1 million in its second week.


Entering at fifth was 20th Century’s “The Dog Stars,” a post-apocalyptic drama directed by Ridley Scott.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor

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