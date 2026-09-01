Ukraine’s air defenses top EU security talks

Ukraine’s air defenses top EU security talks

WICKLOW
Ukraine’s air defenses top EU security talks

 

EU defense ministers gathered in Ireland on Sept. 1 to discuss Ukraine’s shortage of air-defense missiles and suspected hybrid attacks across Europe as Russia stepped up its strikes on the country.

Foreign ministers are due to continue the talks on Sept. 2. The informal meetings in Wicklow are being held under Ireland’s rotating EU presidency.

Ukraine has been running low on U.S.-made interceptor missiles, limiting its ability to counter Russian attacks. Kyiv has responded with long-range strikes on Russian infrastructure.

Russian attacks were becoming “harsher and harsher,” an EU official said on condition of anonymity.

Defense ministers were expected to speak with Ukrainian Defense Minister Evgeniy Khmara. Officials said there was little immediate prospect of a large increase in interceptor deliveries beyond pressing European countries with remaining stocks and asking countries such as Japan and South Korea to contribute more.

The talks will also address what European officials describe as an increase in Russian sabotage, cyberattacks and other operations below the threshold of open conflict.

EU officials said they saw no indication that Moscow was preparing a conventional attack on the bloc in the near term but expected such operations to continue.

The issue gained attention after an explosive-laden drone was found at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany in August. Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Germany had increasingly “found itself in the crosshairs of hybrid attackers.”

Berlin has not formally blamed Russia for the incident, and the investigation remains underway.

The EU is also considering further sanctions against Moscow. Officials have floated plans to add about 1,600 Russian individuals and entities, largely linked to the country’s defense industry, to the bloc’s sanctions list.

Several member states have also revived calls to use more than 200 billion euros ($235 billion) in frozen Russian central bank assets to finance Ukraine. An earlier proposal stalled over opposition from Belgium, where most of the assets are held.

The EU instead agreed last year to provide Kyiv with a 90-billion-euro loan intended to cover two years. Some governments now argue that the bloc may need to revisit the frozen-assets proposal as the cost of supporting Ukraine rises.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha are expected to join the foreign ministers’ talks.

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