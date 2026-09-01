Israel strikes southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

ISTANBUL

Israel carried out a series of attacks across southern Lebanon on Aug. 31 despite an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israeli drones flew at low altitude over several towns in the Tyre district before three airstrikes hit Mansouri and the nearby al-Mashaa area, according to NNA.

Israeli warplanes also carried out several strikes on Zawtar al-Sharqiya in the Nabatieh district.

Earlier in the day, Israeli forces conducted a large detonation near Beaufort Castle, while artillery fire targeted several surrounding towns.

Repeated explosions in Qantara caused part of Mount Qantara to collapse, the agency reported.

Israeli drones were also seen flying at low altitude over Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Israel began a new military campaign in Lebanon on March 2, taking control of several towns in the south. The Lebanese government said the fighting displaced more than 1 million people.

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on April 17 and was later extended several times. Israeli strikes and artillery fire have continued despite the agreement.