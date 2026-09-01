Türkiye backs peaceful resolutions: Erdoğan

BISHKEK

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to continued efforts for the peaceful resolution of conflicts, underlining that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has already become an indispensable actor of the multipolar world.

Erdoğan attended the SCO’s 25th anniversary summit in Kyrgyzstan and expressed Türkiye’s views about current state of affairs in the world and the achievements of the Shanghai-based organization.

“As Türkiye, we take responsibility for resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, and we continue to work for peace, tranquility and stability throughout the world,” Erdoğan said.

Describing the SCO as a rising star in the multipolar world, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye, as the dialogue partner, will continue to deepen its ties with the organization in the next period.

“We view this organization, which brings together the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East on a common ground, as a supporter and complement to the United Nations. Above all, the SCO aligns with our multi-dimensional foreign policy, which places regional ownership at its center,” Erdoğan said.

The SCO represents more than 3.5 billion people with $35 trillion GDP in total, Erdoğan he recalled.

“We believe the organization will play a role not only in ensuring peace and stability, but also in establishing a secure transportation corridor and ensuring energy supply security,” he stressed, emphasizing the need for aligning the Caspian Middle Corridor with China’s Belt and Road Project.

Another key issue humanity is trying address is growing impacts of the climate change and Türkiye is doing its best in tackling its consequences, Erdoğan said, inviting all the leaders to attend the COP31 summit to be held in Antalya this year.

“One of the fundamental aims of our demand for a just order is to leave a more stable and livable world for future generations. Issues such as climate change, irregular migration and terrorism now pose threats to many countries,” he stated.

Speaking about increased conflicts around the world, Erdoğan recalled that they cannot ignore the continued aggression of the Israeli government who killed more than 74,000 civilians in Gaza.

“We must not forget Gaza and Lebanon, where 74,000 people lost their lives due to Israeli attacks. Our entire region is paying the price for this aggressive policy,” Erdoğan underlined.

Mecca alliance contributes to regional peace

Erdoğan also mentioned about recently established trilateral alliance by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, dubbed the Mecca Defense Alliance.

“The Mecca Defense Alliance, based on regional ownership and collective deterrence, will make significant contributions to regional and global peace and stability,” the president noted.

Erdoğan meets Aliyev, Putin

On the margins of the summit, Erdoğan held bilateral meetings with some of the participant leaders, including Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a statement by the Communication Directorate, President Erdoğan recalled the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries which contributes to the regional peace.

He also reiterated that Türkiye will continue to contribute to the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace efforts.

Later, Erdoğan held a bilateral meeting with Putin. The two men had their last in-person meeting during last year’s SCO summit.