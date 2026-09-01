Denmark reopens embassy in Syria after 14-year closure

DAMASCUS

Denmark reopened its embassy in Damascus on Aug. 31 after a 14-year closure, with Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announcing an additional $76 million to support Syria’s recovery and stability.

Rasmussen attended the reopening ceremony alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Shaibani called the move a “new chapter” in Syrian-Danish relations and said he hoped it would encourage broader European engagement and investment in Syria.

The Syrian top diplomat said that Damascus’ foreign policy is focused on restoring relations with all European countries.

He said the Syrian policy had received a positive response from European countries seeking to develop relations with Damascus.

He added that Denmark became the first Scandinavian country to reopen a resident embassy in Damascus at ambassador level.

Direct flights between Damascus and Copenhagen will begin on Sept. 21 to strengthen links between the two countries, Shaibani added.

Rasmussen said the funding would support early recovery, stabilization and the return of refugees.

He added that Syrians who had found refuge in Denmark could contribute skills and experience to rebuilding their country as they return home.

Rasmussen later met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the People’s Palace in Damascus.

The Syrian presidency said the talks focused on strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in recovery and reconstruction, as well as efforts to support stability in the country.