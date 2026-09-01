Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June

Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June

MADRID
Over 5,000 heat-related deaths in Spain since June

A street vendor sells fans near the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Spain registered more than 5,000 heat-related deaths from June to August, data from a public health institute showed yesterday, a record since the start of its statistics in 2015.

A string of exceptional summer heat waves has been linked with thousands of excess deaths across Europe, with the continent’s climate monitor reporting the hottest June-July on record for western Europe.

The 5,111 heat-related deaths in Spain from June to August recorded by the Carlos III Health Institute surpassed the previous high of 4,652 for the same period in 2022.

The estimate was also up from the 3,651 fatalities recorded during the same period last year and 1,977 for those three months in 2024.

The figures were estimated using data from Spain’s Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo), which tracks daily mortality nationwide and compares it to historical trends.

Most heat-related excess deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes caused by the strain of trying to keep body temperatures stable.

Scientists have long warned that climate change, driven by humanity’s burning of fossil fuels, is making the extreme heat spells that have afflicted Europe longer, more intense and more frequent.

AEMET has said July was mainland Spain’s joint-hottest month since the start of its figures in 1961, while new temperature records tumbled across swathes of drought-hit Europe. Unusually high temperatures for September are set to bake Spain this week, with forecasts topping 40 degrees Celsius in the south and west of the country.

heat wave ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor

UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor

    UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor

  2. Former Ankara mayor to testify over money transfer claims

    Former Ankara mayor to testify over money transfer claims

  3. EBRD lends to Enerjisa Enerji

    EBRD lends to Enerjisa Enerji

  4. Post-quake rebuilding helps cool rent inflation

    Post-quake rebuilding helps cool rent inflation

  5. Türkiye urges Greece to extradite 3 crime suspects

    Türkiye urges Greece to extradite 3 crime suspects
Recommended
UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor

UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor
Israel’s far-right hardens anti-Palestinian rhetoric ahead of election

Israel’s far-right hardens anti-Palestinian rhetoric ahead of election
Syrian gov’t sends more forces to Hasakah after SDF dissolution

Syrian gov’t sends more forces to Hasakah after SDF dissolution
US, Iran trade strikes as fears mount over wider return to hostilities

US, Iran trade strikes as fears mount over wider return to hostilities
Ebola death toll passes 3,000 in DR Congo

Ebola death toll passes 3,000 in DR Congo
Funerals in Nepal for missing, a week after deadly floods

Funerals in Nepal for missing, a week after deadly floods
UN: World must navigate reality of 1.5C overshoot

UN: World must navigate reality of 1.5C overshoot
WORLD UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor

UN report says Syria was building nuclear reactor

A Syrian site held infrastructure “consistent with a nuclear reactor,” the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a confidential report on Sept. 1, adding that the country under ousted former leader Bashar al-Assad “failed to report nuclear material, facilities and activities.”
ECONOMY EBRD lends to Enerjisa Enerji

EBRD lends to Enerjisa Enerji

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide Enerjisa Enerji with a loan of up to the Turkish Lira equivalent of $207 million.
SPORTS Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has capped off the transfer window by signing Turkish international forward Deniz Gül and bringing in French defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu on loan from Leipzig.
﻿