4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

GAZA CITY
4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza despite ceasefire

 

At least four Palestinians were killed and over 20 others injured in fresh Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sept. 1, as Israeli forces detained a senior Hamas member.

A medical source said Israeli aircraft bombed the Al-Katiba area, west of Gaza City, killing three people and injuring several others.

The source said ambulances and medical teams were unable to reach the site of the attack due to continued Israeli bombardment.

Witnesses said three children were among those injured in the strikes.

Israeli warplanes carried out more than 16 strikes in less than half an hour on the Al-Katiba area, they added.

The Al-Katiba area is crowded with displaced Palestinians and includes an American hospital, universities and commercial shops, making Israeli attacks there a direct threat to civilians.

In central Gaza, a Palestinian girl was killed by Israeli fire in Deir Al-Balah, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said in a statement, without providing further details.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said a senior Hamas member was captured a short while ago, after an Israeli-backed Palestinian militia reportedly carried out a raid in Gaza City with Israeli air support.

Katz does not elaborate on who captured the Hamas commander.

Speaking from the Gaza border community of Netiv Haasara, Katz said that “even as we stand here, the activity of our forces in Gaza City continues at all times.”

In a separate incident, the Israeli army arrested three Palestinian fishermen while they were working on their boats off the Gaza coast.

Zakaria Bakr, coordinator of the Union of Fishermen’s Committees in Gaza, said Israeli warships attacked fishing boats off the coast of Gaza City and central Gaza and arrested several fishermen.

Israeli forces later released a number of fishermen, while three remained in custody and were taken to an unknown location, Bakr said in a statement.

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