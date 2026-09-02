Türkiye urges Greece to extradite 3 crime suspects

Türkiye urges Greece to extradite 3 crime suspects

ANKARA
Türkiye urges Greece to extradite 3 crime suspects

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek has called on Greece to extradite three suspects sought by Türkiye, including Ramazan Bayğara, the alleged leader of the Bayğaralar organized crime group, during talks with his Greek counterpart, Yorgos Floridis.

During a video-conference on Sept. 1, Gürlek discussed the cases of Bayğara, Nedim Sorguç and Ali Yeşildağ, emphasizing the importance of enhanced judicial cooperation between the two neighboring countries in tackling cross-border organized crime.

Floridis said Greek courts ruled in favor of extraditing all three suspects, with the Greek government subsequently approving the decisions.

However, he noted that the extraditions of Bayğara and Sorguç have been put on hold due to interim measures issued by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Bayğara, whom Turkish authorities describe as the head of the Bayğaralar crime network, was arrested in Greece after being placed on an Interpol Red Notice over allegations of founding a criminal organization and committing intentional homicide

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

    Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

  2. Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

    Syria begins SDF heavy weapons handover

  3. Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

    Trump weighs ending Iran war as Pentagon seeks 2027 deployments: Report

  4. Turkish Cyprus ferry probe deepens as questions mount over captain

    Turkish Cyprus ferry probe deepens as questions mount over captain

  5. Probe launched into ex-prime minister over remarks

    Probe launched into ex-prime minister over remarks
Recommended
Türkiye vows support to Syria, slams Israeli aggression

Türkiye vows support to Syria, slams Israeli aggression
Türkiye, Lebanon explore expanded cooperation in oil, gas sectors

Türkiye, Lebanon explore expanded cooperation in oil, gas sectors
Turkish FM discusses Gaza with regional counterparts

Turkish FM discusses Gaza with regional counterparts
Türkiye ready to show effort to end Ukraine war: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to show effort to end Ukraine war: Erdoğan
Erdoğan wraps up SCO summit with bilateral talks

Erdoğan wraps up SCO summit with bilateral talks
Yerevan to host Türkiye-Armenia business forum in October

Yerevan to host Türkiye-Armenia business forum in October
WORLD Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel ready to remove Gaza population if US gives approval: Minister

Israel has plans ready to remove Palestinians from the Gaza Strip but is waiting for the United States to figure out where to take them, the defense minister has said.
ECONOMY Türkiye sets out $10 billion AI investment goal at G20

Türkiye sets out $10 billion AI investment goal at G20

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has presented Türkiye’s artificial intelligence roadmap at the G20 Innovation Ministerial in the United States, reiterating plans to train 5 million people and mobilize $10 billion in private-sector investment.
SPORTS Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Galatasaray makes late additions to squad

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has capped off the transfer window by signing Turkish international forward Deniz Gül and bringing in French defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu on loan from Leipzig.
﻿