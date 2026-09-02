Former Ankara mayor to testify over money transfer claims

ANKARA

Melih Gökçek served as the mayor of Ankara for over 23 years.

Former Ankara Mayor Melih Gökçek will give a statement to prosecutors in the capital on Sept. 4, over allegations that he transferred money to his companies abroad through undeclared transactions, media reported on Sept. 2.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office last week announced that it launched an investigation into allegations that undeclared funds had been transferred to Gökçek’s companies abroad.

Gökçek said in a social media post that the investigation was launched following allegations made against him by journalist Murat Ağırel.

“By God’s will, I have nothing to answer for. I will provide the necessary information to the prosecutors. I entrust myself to Turkish justice,” Gökçek said.

Gökçek has been summoned to give his statement as a suspect at 4 p.m. on Sept. 4, media reports said, citing legal sources.

Ağırel said in a post on X on Aug. 30 that the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office contacted him and asked him to testify as a witness.

The journalist gave his statement at the Ankara Courthouse on Aug. 31.

Ağırel made allegations concerning investments by members of the Gökçek family through a company established in Germany during a program broadcast on the YouTube channel.

Gökçek served as mayor of Ankara from1994 to 2017. He won five consecutive terms in office, serving for more than 23 years and becoming the longest-serving mayor in Ankara’s history.

The 77-year-old politician became known for his outspoken political style and frequent statements on social media. Since leaving office, he has remained active in Turkish political debate, frequently commenting on current affairs and criticizing opposition parties and politicians on social media.